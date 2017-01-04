Bobsled at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Bobsled at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Bobsled

Bobsled at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 18-25, with medals awarded in three different events.

Sochi in review

2014 host nation Russia swept the men’s bobsled gold medals. Aleksandr Zubkov and Alexey Voevoda, the two-man Olympic champions, were joined in the sled by Dmitry Trunenkov and Alexey Negodaylo in the four-man competition. Russia had not won a gold medal in either event since 1988, when the country was known as the Soviet Union. 

Steven Holcomb, a 2010 four-man Olympic champion, piloted the United States to bronze medals in both two-man and four-man. He became the first U.S. driver to win two medals at the same Games since 1952.

Gold medalists Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse of Canada stood on the podium with two teams from the United States. Elana Myers and Lauryn Williams earned the silver medal, followed by Jamie Greubel and Aja Evans. Fellow American Lolo Jones, who switched from track to bobsled in her quest to win an Olympic medal, finished 11th with Jazmine Fenlator. 

Competition format

Bobsledders will compete across the following three events, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the top three finishers, respectively, in each event:

  • Two-Man
  • Four-Man
  • Women

Venue

Bobsled events will be held at the Alpensia Sliding Centre in the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster.

Athletes to watch

Men
 Maximilian Arndt, Germany
 Oskars Melbardis, Latvia
 Won Yunjong, South Korea
 Beat Hefti, Switzerland
 Steven Holcomb, United States

Women
 Christina Hengster, Austria
 Elfje Willemsen, Belgium
 Kaillie Humphries, Canada
 Jamie Greubel Poser, United States
 Lolo Jones, United States
 Elana Meyers Taylor, United States

