Athletes to watch at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Some are stars already. Some are stars in the making. All will hope to make their mark when the world turns its eyes to South Korea in February 2018.

Here’s some names to keep an eye on in all 15 sports ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Alpine Skiing

Men

Marcel Hirscher, Austria

Peter Fill, Italy

Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

Ted Ligety, United States

Bode Miller, United States

Steven Nyman, United States

Andrew Weibrecht, United States

Women

Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

Lara Gut, Switzerland

Wendy Holdener, Switzerland

Julia Mancuso, United States

Mikaela Shiffrin, United States

Resi Stiegler, United States

Lindsey Vonn, United States

Biathlon

Men

Dominik Landertinger, Austria

Martin Fourcade, France

Ole Einer Bjoerndalen, Norway

Emil Hegle Svendsen, Norway

Sergey Semenov, Ukraine

Women

Darya Domracheva, Belarus

Tiril Eckhoff, France

Marie Dorin Habert, France

Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

Susan Dunklee, United States

Hannah Dreissigacker, United States

Bobsled

Men

Maximilian Arndt, Germany

Oskars Melbardis, Latvia

Won Yunjong, South Korea

Beat Hefti, Switzerland

Steven Holcomb, United States

Women

Christina Hengster, Austria

Elfje Willemsen, Belgium

Kaillie Humphries, Canada

Jamie Greubel Poser, United States

Lolo Jones, United States

Elana Meyers Taylor, United States

Cross-Country Skiing

Men

Iivo Niskanen, Finland

Paal Golberg, Norway

Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Norway

Calle Halfvarsson, Sweden

Dario Cologna, Switzerland

Women

Krista Parmakoski, Finland

Marit Bjoergen, Norway

Stina Nilsson, Sweden

Sadie Bjornsen, United States

Jessie Diggins, United States

Kikkan Randall, United States

Curling

Men’s tournament

Canada

Great Britain

Norway

Sweden

United States

Women’s tournament

Canada

Great Britain

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Mixed Doubles tournament

Sweden

Russia

Hungary

Norway

United States

Figure Skating

Men’s singles

Patrick Chan, Canada

Jin Boyang, China

Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan

Shoma Uno, Japan

Denis Ten, Kazakhstan

Javier Fernandez, Spain

Jason Brown, United States

Nathan Chen, United States

Adam Rippon, United States

Women’s singles

Mao Asada, Japan

Satoko Miyahara, Japan

Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia

Anna Pogorilaya, Russia

Adelina Sotnikova, Russia

Polina Edmunds, United States

Gracie Gold, United States

Mirai Nagasu, United States

Ashley Wagner, United States

Pair Skating

Meagan Duhamel / Eric Radford, Canada

Sui Wenjing / Han Cong, China

Aliona Savchenko / Bruno Massot, Germany

Tatyana Volosozhar / Maksim Trankov, Russia

Haven Denney / Brandon Frazier, United States

Tarah Kayne / Daniel O’Shea, United States

Ice Dancing

Tessa Virtue / Scott Moir, Canada

Kaitlyn Weaver / Andrew Poje, Canada

Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron, France

Madison Chock / Evan Bates, United States

Meryl Davis / Charlie White, United States

Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue, United States

Maia Shibutani / Alex Shibutani, United States

(Note: Davis and White, the defending Olympic champions, have not competed since Sochi, but have not ruled out a return ahead of PyeongChang)

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s moguls

Matt Graham, Australia

Mikael Kingsbury, Canada

Benjamin Cavet, France

Alexandr Smyshlyaev, Russia

Bradley Wilson, United States

Men’s aerials

David Morris, Australia

Anton Kushnir, Belarus

Qi Guangpu, China

Petr Medulich, Russia

Christopher Lillis, United States

Jonathon Lillis, United States

Men’s ski cross

Christopher Delbosco, Canada

Jean Frederic Chapuis, France

Arnaud Bovolenta, France

Jonathan Midol, France

Men’s halfpipe

Mike Riddle, Canada

Kevin Rolland, France

Benoit Valentin, France

Aaron Blunck, United States

David Wise, United States

Men’s slopestyle

James Woods, Great Britain

Oystein Braaten, Norway

Joss Christensen, United States

McRae Williams, United States

Women’s moguls

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

Perrine Laffont, France

Mikaela Matthews, United States

Morgan Schild, United States

Women’s aerials

Danielle Scott, Australia

Xin Zhang, China

Ashley Caldwell, United States

Women’s ski cross

Kelsey Serwa, Canada

Marielle Thompson, Canada

Anna Holmlund, Sweden

Women’s halfpipe

Marie Martinod, France

Ayana Onozuka, Japan

Maddie Bowman, United States

Devin Logan, United States

Women’s slopestyle

Dara Howell, Canada

Kim Lamarre, Canada

Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen, Norway

Emma Dahlstrom, Sweden

Giulia Tanno, Switzerland

Devin Logan, United States

Hockey

Since the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, NHL stars have been elemental to the success of many of their national teams. Currently, the NHL is still considering its position related to the halting of their 2017/18 season to accommodate players wishing to represent their home countries during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games. An end to the speculation is expected to come in early 2017.

The complexion of the men’s tournament in PyeongChang could change dramatically if NHL players are not present, but we will cross our fingers and say these are the NHL stars and their counterparts in the women’s game you should look for in South Korea come February 10, 2018.

Men’s tournament

Canada

Sidney Crosby, Forward

Brad Marchand, Forward

Connor McDavid, Forward

Carey Price, Goalie

United States

Patrick Kane, Forward

T.J. Oshie, Forward

Jack Eichel, Forward

Jonathan Quick, Goalie

Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom, Forward

Henrik Sedin, Forward

Finland

Valtteri Filppula, Forward

Tuukka Rask, Goalie

Russia

Nikita Kucherov, Forward

Alex Ovechkin, Forward

Women’s tournament

Canada

Rebecca Johnston, Forward

Marie-Philip Poulin, Forward

Natalie Spooner, Forward

Shannon Szabados, Goalie

Jennifer Wakefield, Forward

United States

Amanda Kessel, Forward

Hilary Knight, Forward

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Forward

Monique Lamoureux, Defense

Alex Rigsby, Goalie

Russia

Iya Gavrilova, Forward

Olga Sosina, Forward

Finland

Michelle Karvinen, Forward

Riikka Valila, Forward

Luge

Men’s luge

Felix Loch, Germany

Wolfgang Kindl, Austria

Chris Mazdzer, United States

Women’s luge

Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

Tatjana Huefner, Germany

Erin Hamlin, United States

Doubles luge

Wendl Tobias and Arlt Tobias, Germany

Andris Sics and Juris Sics, Latvia

Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman, United States

Nordic Combined

Wilhelm Denifl, Austria

Eric Frenzel, Germany

Johannes Rydzek, Germany

Akito Watabe, Japan

Joergen Graabak, Norway

Bryan Fletcher, United States

Short Track

Men

Wu Dajing, China

Han Tianyu, China

Charles Hamelin, Canada

Sandor Liu Shaolin, Hungary

J.R. Celski, United States

Women

Choi Min-jeong, South Korea

Marianne St-Gelais, Canada

Elise Christie, Great Britain

Fan Kexin, China

Jessica Kooreman, United States

Skeleton

Men

Axel Jungk, Germany

Martins Dukurs, Latvia

Tomass Dukurs, Latvia

Alexander Tretiakov, Russia

Matthew Antoine, United States

Women

Tina Hermann, Germany

Jacqueline Loelling, Germany

Elena Nikitina, Russia

Marina Gilardoni, Switzerland

Anne O’Shea, United States

Katie Uhlaender, United States

Ski Jumping

Men

Manuel Fettner, Austria

Severin Freund, Germany

Kamil Stoch, Poland

Domen Prevc, Slovenia

Peter Prevc, Slovenia

Women

Julia Huber, Austria

Lucile Morat, France

Katharina Althaus, Germany

Sara Takanashi, Japan

Sarah Hendrickson, United States

Nina Lussi, United States

Snowboarding

Men’s halfpipe

Ryo Aono, Japan

Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Taku Hiraoka, Japan

Iouri Podladtchikov, Switzerland

Taylor Gold, United States

Shaun White, United States

Men’s slopestyle

Sage Kotsenburg, United States

Jamie Nicholls, Great Britain

Lucien Koch, Switzerland

Chris Corning, United States

Brock Crouch, United States

Brandon Davis, United States

Men’s big air

Michael Ciccarelli, Canada

Max Parrot, Canada

Seppe Smits, Belgium

Marcus Kleveland, Norway

Chas Guldemond, United States

Men’s snowboard cross

Alex Pullin, Australia

Pierre Vaultier, France

Nikolay Olyunin, Russia

Nick Baumgartner, United States

Alex Deibold, United States

Men’s parallel giant slalom

Radoslav Yankov, Bulgaria

Roland Fischnaller, Italy

Vic Wild, Russia

Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland

Zan Kosir, Slovenia

Women’s halfpipe

Cai Xuetong, China

Liu Jiayu, China

Kelly Clark, United States

Chloe Kim, United States

Maddie Mastro, United States

Women’s slopestyle

Enni Rukajarvi, Finland

Silvia Mittermueller, Germany

Cheryl Maas, Netherlands

Jaime Anderson, United States

Karly Shorr, United States

Women’s big air

Anna Gasser, Austria

Cheryl Maas, Netherlands

Lia-Mara Boesch, Switzerland

Jamie Anderson, United States

Julia Marino, United States

Women’s snowboard cross

Dominique Maltais, Canada

Eva Samkova, Czech Republic

Nelly Moenne Loccoz, France

Chloe Trespeuch, France

Lindsey Jacobellis, United States

Women’s parallel giant slalom

Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic

Tomoka Takeuchi, Japan

Alena Zavarzina, Russia

Ladina Jenny, Switzerland

Patrizia Kummer, Switzerland

Speed Skating

Men

Bart Swings, Belgium

Denny Morrison, Canada

Jan Blokhuijsen, Netherlands

Sven Kramer, Netherlands

Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

Pavel Kulizhnikov, Russia

Shani Davis, United States

Joey Mantia, United States

Women

Zhang Hong, China

Martina Sablikova, Czech Republic

Jorien ter Mors, Netherlands

Ireen Wuest, Netherlands

Lee Sang Hwa, South Korea

Brittany Bowe, United States

Heather Richardson-Bergsma, United States