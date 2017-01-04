22News / American Red Cross Annual Blood Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s our annual blood drive here at 22News. We spoke with Ralph Boyd, CEO of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts about the emergency need for blood, Jimmy Concannon, an 18-year-old who needs blood transfusions every 3 weeks about his story, Peter Martins, a Dunkin’ Donuts Franchisee about their partnership with the American Red Cross, Dr. John Santoro, a doctor in Baystate Medical Center’s Emergency Room about how blood is used in trauma situations, and West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt and Carly Camossi about their work with American Red Cross blood drives.

22News / American Red Cross Blood Drive

January 4th, 11am – 6pm

1 Broadcast Center, Chicopee

Bring a photo ID

Receive a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card while supplies last

Blood Donor Eligibility

All blood types are needed!

– Weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health

– A blood donor card or driver’s license

– Individuals who are 17 years of age, 16 with parental consent

Before you donate

– Drink and extra 16oz of fluid

– Eat a healthy meal

– Bring your identification

Facts about blood

– Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

– More than 36,000 blood donations are needed every day.

– A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood.