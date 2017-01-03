Zuckerberg plans to visit every U.S. state

(CNN) – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has quite the New Year’s resolution. He wrote on Facebook Tuesday that he plans to visit and meet with people in every state by the end of the year.

According to a Facebook post that means he will travel to about 30 states in 2017. He said he wants to know how Americans are living, working and thinking about the future.

Zuckerberg is known for his often-ambitious resolutions. Previously, he learned mandarin, met a new person daily and only ate meat that he killed himself.

Last year, he pledged to run 365 miles in a year and design a personal AI assistant to automate home tasks.