What to look out for when searching for a new job

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new year, and for many, a new job. 22News explains why January is one of the busiest months for people looking to get employed.

After the holidays have passed, and a new year has started, people are looking for jobs, or for the opportunity to make a career change.

The number of unemployment claims often increase around the holidays, executive director at FutureWorks Kevin Lynn told 22News this is often because employers are shutting down or laying off workers during that time of year.

If you are looking for a job in 2017, there are a few things you can do to make yourself stand out among the piles of applications that employers are receiving.

Lynn said, “You need to be out networking, let people know you are looking for work; this is a tough thing for people to say, to go up to someone even a relative that they know well and say ‘I’m unemployed’ it’s an uncomfortable situation.”

While it’s not always easy to ask for help, Lynn explains the more people that know you’re looking for work, the more likely it is that someone can help you find a job. Even if they aren’t hiring, chances are they’ll know someone who is.

When applying for jobs it’s also important to make sure that your resume is up to date, and that it lists the skills sets that you possess.