West Bridgewater officer injured by alleged drunken driver

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A West Bridgewater police sergeant has been taken to the hospital after his cruiser was rear-ended by an allegedly drunken driver.

Police say Sgt. John Craven had pulled over another vehicle just after 9 p.m. Monday when a BMW sedan struck the cruiser from behind.

Chief Victor Flaherty says Craven was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with back, neck and head injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was identified as 56-year-old William Shea, of Brockton.

Police say he failed several field sobriety tests and was charged with fourth offense drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.