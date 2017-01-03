UMass Amherst Professor to appear on Jeopardy!

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Joseph Bartolomeo, who is an English Professor and Associate Dean at UMass Amherst, will appear on the game show Jeopardy! on January 5th.

According to a news release form UMass, only 400 people are selected each year to appear on the trivia game show, and Bartolomeo was one of them.

In early 2016, he was selected out of 70,000 test takers in the first round. Then in June, he was selected out of 3,000 during auditions in New York. Finally, he was brought to California in September to appear on a taping of the show.

Bartolomeo said, “After years of watching Jeopardy!, appearing on the show was even better than I expected. The production staff was good-humored and supportive, the other contestants friendly and engaging, and Alex Trebek a consummate professional,” but would not reveal details about his performance.

The news release stated that Bartolomeo joined the English department at UMass in 1986, and “has been a trivia buff all his life, competing in school and local competitions.” In 2000, he was selected to appear on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, but never made it past the “Fastest Finger” round.

You can watch Jeopardy! on 22News every weekday at 7:30 p.m.