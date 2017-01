HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Holland charged in a crash that killed two young brothers is set to go to trial in April.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Suzanne Hardy was texting just before a head-on collision in Brimfield back in June 2014. The crash killed 4-year-old Dylan Riel and 1-year-old Jayce Garcia.

Hardy, who was Dylan’s aunt, has pleaded not guilty to charges including manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Her trial is set to begin April 7.