Third victim identified in Holyoke fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been confirmed dead in an apartment fire that Holyoke’s mayor said has brought about a “heartbreaking couple of days in the city of Holyoke.”

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney, told 22News 34-year-old Trevor R. Wadleigh of Easthampton, Ma is one of the victims of the Sunday morning fire.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, the other two victims were identified as 48-year-old Maria Cartagena and 55-year-old Jorge Munoz.

During a news conference Monday morning, Fire Chief John Pond said that firefighters, police officers, and other residents of the building were responsible for more than 10 rescues as the fire burned. Some 25 families, consisting of 49 individuals, are now homeless, including residents of an adjacent house on North East Street.

The fire started just before 9:00 a.m. New Year’s Day, destroying most of the building’s upper floors. Pond said that firefighters would be working inside the building again on Monday afternoon. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that there is no criminal investigation being conducted in connection to the fire.