The presidential transition has gone from cordial to bumpy

(CNN) – It has not exactly been the smooth and peaceful transition to a new president in these last few weeks. From a cordial White House meeting days after the election, there have been bumps in the road between outgoing President Obama and his successor.

President Obama, with only days remaining in office, is looking to preserve his legacy in any way possible. He has been taking to Twitter while on vacation and out of sight to defend his work on job creation, health care, and energy.

This week he’ll head to Capitol Hill to meet with democrats, trying to protect at least parts of Obamacare. At virtually the same time, Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be meeting with republicans about repealing it.

It was only weeks ago, that first face to face meeting, the show of goodwill. It didn’t take long for the winds of politics, carrying plenty of thorns, to blow straight from the campaign trail into this transition.

Just in the last few days, President Obama said he thinks he would have beaten Donald Trump in the election. Trump responded by tweet, saying, “He thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say no way.”

Another one of Trump’s tweets said, “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory president o statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition. Not!”

We’ve heard from the First Lady, who said, “We’re feeling what not having hope feels like.”

We’ve seen top democrats blast the head of the FBI over the Clinton email investigation.

The Obama administration, standing by its expressions of deep concern and belief that Donald Trump is unqualified, has been hitting his campaign picks. They have also been excoriating the Trump team for denials and doubts that Russia hacked democratic websites, trying to influence the election.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said, “The Republican nominee for President was encouraging Russia to hack his opponent because he believed that that would help his campaign.”

Still, despite these very public clashes, Trump speaks of a “good relationship” with the outgoing president, whose legacy is already under fierce attack.

The two spoke again by phone Friday.

Trump noted, “I’m getting along very well with him, other than a couple of statements and I responded to. And we talked about it. And smiled about it.”