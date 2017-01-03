The American Red Cross needs all blood types

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is asking people to come out and donate blood. They particularly need type O blood, as well as platelet donations.

On Monday, Christine Champagne donated platelets and told 22News “I know there’s a great need for not only blood, but even more importantly, platelets are needed for seriously ill people.”

January is national blood volunteer donor month, and the American Red Cross has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts, so anyone who donates blood will receive a 5 dollar gift card. And for anyone wishing to donate blood, they can come to WWLP in Chicopee on Wednesday.

“We do have our very special blood drive at the WWLP studios, we are asking everybody to come out, it’s such a great event and it’s a great way to kick off our volunteer blood donor month,” explains American Red Cross District Manager Ana Parrelli.

Parrelli told 22News 65 people have already made appointments to donate blood. In past years they have had more than 100 donors come in. Giving blood takes about an hour, but if you make an appointment it can speed up the process. You can also sign up for “Rapid pass,” which will help save about 15 minutes.

The WWLP blood drive will take place on Wednesday January 4th from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To donate blood you must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.