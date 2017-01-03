SpaceX announces cause of blast

(WESH) SpaceX has identified the cause of its September rocket explosion at Cape Canaveral and has set a return-to-flight date.

SpaceX says a helium bottle in the rocket’s second stage buckled during fueling, causing extra pressure that made it burst.

The explosion during a pre-launch engine test rattled buildings for miles around; destroyed a $200 million satellite and severely damaged the launch pad. The explosion is echoing throughout NASA because its astronauts are scheduled to fly on a SpaceX rocket next year.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2iL405W