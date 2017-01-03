Smoothie bowls & Buddha Bowls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re not the kind of person that enjoys smoothies, why not try a smoothie or Buddha bowl? Contributing to our goal of getting healthy is Shannon Greenwood, owner of Tandem Bagel Company, who showed us how to make both!
Smoothie Bowl
Smoothie
- 1 Sliced, frozen banana
- 1 Heaping cup frozen berries
- 1 Mango, cubed
- ½ Cup Greek Yogurt
Toppings
- Use any combination of the following:
- Unsweetened coconut
- Berries
- Banana
- Kiwi
- Toasted, slivered almonds
- Cacao nibs
- Granola
- Chia Seeds
- Goji Berries
- Pomegranate arils
Directions
- Blend smoothie ingredients together until they are a smooth consistency.
- Pour into bowls.
- Arrange toppings on the surface of the smoothie.
- Enjoy!
Buddha Bowl
Fill the bottom of a generously sized individual serving bowl with your choice of grain. Options include:
- Quinoa
- Couscous
- Rice – Brown/ White/Wild/Basmati
- Barley
Top the grain with an assortment of steamed, roasted or sautéed vegetables. Vegetables could include:
- Broccoli
- Sweet Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Mushrooms
- Carrots
- Spinach, Chard or Kale
- Zucchini
- Red Peppers
- Bok Choi
Arrange a protein of choice on top of your grain and veggies. Options include:
- Tofu
- Legumes – Black Beans/Chick Peas
- Shrimp
- Chicken
Garnish your bowl with raw veggies and herbs, nuts and seeds. Options include:
- Avocado
- Baby Spinach
- Cilantro
- Parsley
- Nuts – Walnuts/Almonds/Pecans
- Pepitas
- Sesame Seeds
Finally, drizzle your bowl with your favorite sauce or dressing. This could be homemade or store bought. Options include:
- Peanut Sauce
- Balsamic Reduction and Olive Oil
- Thai Ginger Marinade