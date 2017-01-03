Smoothie bowls & Buddha Bowls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re not the kind of person that enjoys smoothies, why not try a smoothie or Buddha bowl? Contributing to our goal of getting healthy is Shannon Greenwood, owner of Tandem Bagel Company, who showed us how to make both!

Smoothie Bowl

Smoothie

1 Sliced, frozen banana

1 Heaping cup frozen berries

1 Mango, cubed

½ Cup Greek Yogurt

Toppings

Use any combination of the following:

Unsweetened coconut

Berries

Banana

Kiwi

Toasted, slivered almonds

Cacao nibs

Granola

Chia Seeds

Goji Berries

Pomegranate arils

Directions

Blend smoothie ingredients together until they are a smooth consistency.

Pour into bowls.

Arrange toppings on the surface of the smoothie.

Enjoy!

Buddha Bowl

Fill the bottom of a generously sized individual serving bowl with your choice of grain. Options include:

Quinoa

Couscous

Rice – Brown/ White/Wild/Basmati

Barley

Top the grain with an assortment of steamed, roasted or sautéed vegetables. Vegetables could include:

Broccoli

Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans

Mushrooms

Carrots

Spinach, Chard or Kale

Zucchini

Red Peppers

Bok Choi

Arrange a protein of choice on top of your grain and veggies. Options include:

Tofu

Legumes – Black Beans/Chick Peas

Shrimp

Chicken

Garnish your bowl with raw veggies and herbs, nuts and seeds. Options include:

Avocado

Baby Spinach

Cilantro

Parsley

Nuts – Walnuts/Almonds/Pecans

Pepitas

Sesame Seeds

Finally, drizzle your bowl with your favorite sauce or dressing. This could be homemade or store bought. Options include:

Peanut Sauce

Balsamic Reduction and Olive Oil

Thai Ginger Marinade