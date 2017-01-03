Smoothie bowls & Buddha Bowls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re not the kind of person that enjoys smoothies, why not try a smoothie or Buddha bowl? Contributing to our goal of getting healthy is Shannon Greenwood, owner of Tandem Bagel Company, who showed us how to make both!

Smoothie Bowl

Smoothie

  • 1 Sliced, frozen banana
  • 1 Heaping cup frozen berries
  • 1 Mango, cubed
  • ½ Cup Greek Yogurt

Toppings

  • Use any combination of the following:
  • Unsweetened coconut
  • Berries
  • Banana
  • Kiwi
  • Toasted, slivered almonds
  • Cacao nibs
  • Granola
  • Chia Seeds
  • Goji Berries
  • Pomegranate arils

Directions

  • Blend smoothie ingredients together until they are a smooth consistency.
  • Pour into bowls.
  • Arrange toppings on the surface of the smoothie.
  • Enjoy!

 

Buddha Bowl

Fill the bottom of a generously sized individual serving bowl with your choice of grain. Options include:

  • Quinoa
  • Couscous
  • Rice – Brown/ White/Wild/Basmati
  • Barley

Top the grain with an assortment of steamed, roasted or sautéed vegetables. Vegetables could include:

  • Broccoli
  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Green Beans
  • Mushrooms
  • Carrots
  • Spinach, Chard or Kale
  • Zucchini
  • Red Peppers
  • Bok Choi

Arrange a protein of choice on top of your grain and veggies. Options include:

  • Tofu
  • Legumes – Black Beans/Chick Peas
  • Shrimp
  • Chicken

Garnish your bowl with raw veggies and herbs, nuts and seeds. Options include:

  • Avocado
  • Baby Spinach
  • Cilantro
  • Parsley
  • Nuts – Walnuts/Almonds/Pecans
  • Pepitas
  • Sesame Seeds

 

Finally, drizzle your bowl with your favorite sauce or dressing. This could be homemade or store bought. Options include:

  • Peanut Sauce
  • Balsamic Reduction and Olive Oil
  • Thai Ginger Marinade

