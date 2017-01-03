Search for 6-year-old intensifies

KUSA's Dan Grossman Published: Updated:
David Puckett
The FBI has joined the search for a 6-year-old Colorado boy missing since Saturday evening.

(KUSA) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Colorado boy missing since Saturday.

The search efforts were obvious in his neighborhood as officers looked in backyards for even the smallest sign of David Puckett.

“David was seen the day he went missing earlier in the day Saturday and it was someone other than a family member,” said Officer Crystal McCoy with Aurora Police.

Then, police say the family waited an hour before calling police Saturday because they were looking for David themselves. And ever since then the search has only intensified.

“We’ve been in constant consultation with the CBI,” McCoy said. “What’s important is it’s out now and does nothing but help spread the message to find David.”

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2iL1exN

