Officials calling Turners Falls mill building fire suspicious

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local fire officials are investigating the fire that destroyed the former Railroad Salvage building in Turners Falls, calling it suspicious.

The building caught fire Saturday morning and firefighters were still there Monday, pouring water on smoldering ashes.

Both State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellman said the fire is suspicious. Ostroskey is encouraging anyone with any information about the fire to confidentially call the Arson Hotline anytime at 1-800-682-9229.

The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case. It is funded by the property and insurance companies of Massachusetts.

Zellman said Power Street is currently closed because the building is “structurally unsound and in danger of collapse.” He is asking everyone to please stay away from the area.

The property on Power Street in Turners Falls was once a cotton mill back in the 19th Century, but it changed owners over the years. It became a local landmark as the Railroad Salvage store, which closed in the 1990’s. It had been empty ever since.