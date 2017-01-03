New life for Amherst school project rejected in November

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – New life for an Amherst school project that was rejected in November. 22News found out how the push to combine two elementary schools has one more chance to become a reality.

Amherst Town Meeting narrowly approved a property tax hike to help pay for a plan to combine Wildwood Elementary and Fort River Elementary Schools, but the town select board rejected the project.

A group of parents has since collected more than twice the signatures needed to schedule another special town meeting to reconsider the project. The new school would replace and combine the existing schools which don’t comply with the American Disabilities Act. They also have water leaks and mold.

If it fails again, Amherst school superintendent Michael Morris said the alternative is much more difficult and expensive. “If we were to renovate, we need to find a place to put kids for a couple of years. And so I think the challenge is, if it doesn’t pass, we still have the same problems we have, and now we don’t have the funding to manage it.”

If approved, the town would pay for half the $67-million project. The other half would come from the state. The special town meeting will take place at 7 O’clock at the Amherst Regional Middle School on January 13th.