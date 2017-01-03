Mass. Fire Services determine cause of fire that killed baby girl

By Published:
erving-house-fire-1

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than a month of investigating the deadly fire in Erving, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has determined the cause.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the early morning fire at 10 West Main Street on November 22nd happened because of “improper disposal of smoking materials.”

Carey said nine people were inside the home when the fire started around 2:00 a.m., but only eight made it out alive. A baby girl was killed in the fire.

Crews from Orange, Erving, Turners Falls, Wendell, and Northfield fire departments assisted with putting out the fire back in November. Massachusetts State Police and MSP Fire assisted with investigating the cause.

 

