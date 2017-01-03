Man arrested for New Year’s Day robbery in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police have arrested a man they say robbed JC’s Market on New Year’s Day.

Police arrested 29-year-old Randy Gratton of East Falmouth. He’s been charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an employee. Police say he confessed to the robbery during an interview after his arrest.

According to the department’s Facebook page, police received a call for a robbery at JC’s Market on Conway Street after around 7:43 p.m. Sunday. Police say after speaking to witnesses, the officers learned that a white man who was approximately 6’2″ and 180 pounds, lunged over the counter and took all the twenty dollar bills out of the cash drawer. While doing so, police say he allegedly assaulted the store clerk. Officers, with the help of the Montague police dog unit, searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

After days of investigation officers identified Gratton as the suspect and arrested him at 32 Water Street in Greenfield.

Gratton was taken to the Franklin County House of Correction for holding until he was released on bail or arraignment.