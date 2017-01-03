Less snow impacting businesses in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain fell all day in Franklin County on Tuesday. While snow is usually more common than rain here in January, some residents don’t mind having less snow around.

“We’ve had a lot to deal with this December but I like the rain only, not the sleet,” said Elise Ainsworth of Colrain. “I don’t even go out when it’s going to snow or sleet.”

However, not everyone is a fan of less snow. Some businesses which specialize in snow products, like skis and snowmobiles, see more customers when more snow is falling.

Last year’s mild winter hurt many of these Franklin County businesses. Ray’s Cycle Center Co-Owner Tim Pydych told 22News, the weather does affect their sales.

“It goes up and goes down and people will go buy in the moment,” said Pydych. “You never know how it will play out.”

“It really does matter how long the warmth is but it’s going to turn cold again and we will be back in winter very soon,” said Bob Perry, Owner of Bicycles & Skis Unlimited in Greenfield.

Perry said they saw a drop in ski sales due to last winter’s lack of snow.

Berkshire East in Charlemont, which was open for Christmas week, closed their ski trails Tuesday because of the rain. They plan to reopen Wednesday morning.