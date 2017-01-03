CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a satisfying winter meal to warm you up, but it’s also healthy! Personal Chef Bill Collins from chefbill.com showed us how to make Italian Wedding Soup.

Italian Wedding Soup

chefbill.com

4 cups (1 quart) chicken stock

2 cups water

1 pound turkey burger

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup dried bread crumbs

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 head escarole, cleaned and chopped

salt

pepper

1. In a large stockpot, add the stock and water, and bring to a simmer.

2. While the stock is simmering, prepare the meatballs: combine the burger, eggs, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, basil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roll into mini-meatballs, approximately 1+ in diameter.

3. Add the meatballs and escarole to the stock, and cook for approximately 10 minutes, or until the meatballs are cooked through.

4. Adjust the stock’s seasoning with salt and pepper

Yield: Approx 2 ½ quarts; approx 6-8 servings

NOTE: You can make this gluten free by skipping the breadcrumbs, or using gluten-free breadcrumbs