Icy spots possible in some areas Tuesday morning

Temperatures will gradually warm above freezing

Nick Bannin By Published:
black ice

(WWLP) – Some parts of western Massachusetts may be dealing with some light icing Tuesday morning after some drizzle and a few showers moved through overnight.

While most temperatures are above freezing, some areas are at or slightly below freezing, especially in the hills west of the Connecticut River. Some school delays are in effect in areas where icing has been reported.

School closings and delays

Give yourself some extra time to scrape, salt, and drive slow, especially if you live outside of the lower Pioneer Valley.

Temperatures will gradually warm above freezing in all areas as we end the morning and head through the afternoon.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some fairly heavy rain for the second half of the day. Watch 22News this morning for the latest forecast, or click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s