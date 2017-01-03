Icy spots possible in some areas Tuesday morning

(WWLP) – Some parts of western Massachusetts may be dealing with some light icing Tuesday morning after some drizzle and a few showers moved through overnight.

While most temperatures are above freezing, some areas are at or slightly below freezing, especially in the hills west of the Connecticut River. Some school delays are in effect in areas where icing has been reported.

Give yourself some extra time to scrape, salt, and drive slow, especially if you live outside of the lower Pioneer Valley.

Temperatures will gradually warm above freezing in all areas as we end the morning and head through the afternoon.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some fairly heavy rain for the second half of the day. Watch 22News this morning for the latest forecast, or click here.