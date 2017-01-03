How much snow would all this rain amount to?

(WWLP) – One of the more common questions we get asked at this time of year when it rains in January and February is “What if this rain were snow?” It really depends on how much rain you get and what type of snow you are going to convert that rain over to.

For warmer temperature snow, you get a wetter snow. For colder temperatures, in the mid to low 20s or colder, we get a drier type of snow. Our usual snow typically falls when temperatures are in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Wetter snow accumulates less than drier snow for the same amount of rain. If the snow we get is a warmer and wetter snow, an inch of rain could equal 8 inches of snow. A really dry snow can turn that inch of rain into 15 inches of snow or more. What we typically see here in Western Massachusetts is about an inch of liquid rain equaling roughly ten inches of snow.

So let’s say that if we get close to an inch of rain through Tuesday night, that could have easily have been 10 inches of new snow on the ground.