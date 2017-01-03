How good is President-elect Trump’s word?

(CNN) – President-elect Donald Trump has promised to soon reveal what he knows about the Russia hacking scandal. However, he’s made similar promises before with no follow-through.

Donald Trump has suggested many times he’ll make his tax returns public. He hinted he’d do it back in 2011. “Maybe I’ll do the tax returns when Obama does his birth certificate.”

He promised he’d do it in 2014. “If I decide to run for office I will produce my tax returns, absolutely.”

He dared he’d do it just months ago as his race against Hillary Clinton raged. “Let her release her emails and I will release my tax returns immediately.”

However, it has never happened. The whole Trump team repeatedly retreating behind a claim tax professionals call dubious at best. “I will absolutely give my returns, but I’m being audited now for two or three years so I can’t do it until the audit is finished, obviously, and I think people would understand that.”

Another promise in limbo: the President-elect has pledged to explain how he’ll step free of his private business interests.

In late November, a spokesperson said Trump would talk to reporters. “soon – but he’s just got action packed days filled with meetings.”

However, “soon” turned into nine days without a word. Then a tweet from the President-elect pushed it two more weeks down the line. “I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my great business in total.”

That did not happen either. Now team Trump is promising the elusive explanation will come this month, though they have not announced details or a date. As a candidate he threatened to sue challenger Ted Cruz “for not being a natural born citizen.”

Trump promised detailed documentation about his own wife’s immigration record and he hinted the President’s birth certificate, even after it was produced, was a “fraud,” saying he has sent a team of his own investigators to Hawaii and that he would publicly release what they had found.

Yet he came up with no credible evidence for any of that and finally acknowledged that Obama was born in the U.S. and now, despite promises of a widely open, transparent administration. He is largely limiting his public statements to passing words at photo ops, tweets, a few interviews, and his own rallies.

Of course, many of his fans love the way he says what he wishes and shoves the critics aside. However, pretty soon the promises he made directly to those voters will also be on the line and then his ‘follow through’ could matter a whole lot more.