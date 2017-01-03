Holyoke Police looking to return pet to its owner after deadly fire

Fire killed three people and left 25 families homeless

By Published:
Photo courtesy Holyoke Police Department
Photo courtesy Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are hoping to return a pet to its owner after it was found by authorities at the site of the deadly North East Street apartment building fire.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News the pet lizard was found at the site of the fire Monday.

The fire started at the apartment building on 106 North East Street Sunday morning, leaving three people dead and 25 families homeless.

3 people killed in Holyoke fire; 2 identified

Anyone with information about the lizard and its owner is asked to call Holyoke Police investigators at 413-322-6900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s