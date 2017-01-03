Holyoke Police looking to return pet to its owner after deadly fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are hoping to return a pet to its owner after it was found by authorities at the site of the deadly North East Street apartment building fire.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News the pet lizard was found at the site of the fire Monday.

The fire started at the apartment building on 106 North East Street Sunday morning, leaving three people dead and 25 families homeless.

Anyone with information about the lizard and its owner is asked to call Holyoke Police investigators at 413-322-6900.