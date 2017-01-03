Holyoke mayor has established relief fund for fire victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and city officials have established a Mayor’s Fire & Emergency Relief fund following the deadly apartment fire on New Year’s Day.

Three people died because of the fire and at least 50 people were left homeless.The Red Cross has been assisting the victims with finding temporary housing.

Donations can be made online, in person or by mail with a check made out to:

Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund

536 Dwight Street

Holyoke, MA 01040

The Kelly School on West Street was turned into a temporary shelter and donation center Sunday, but they are no longer accepting donations there now that school is back in session.

Material donations such as toiletries and blankets can be brought to the Salvation Army located at 271 Appleton Street in Holyoke.