Former Blandford tax collector charged with embezzlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – LeeAnn Thompson was the tax collector for the town of Blandford from 2002-2011. Authorities allege from 2006-2011, Thompson stole more than $150,000 from taxpayers and the town. It was discovered when Blandford’s new tax collector requested a “turn over report to account for missing monies.”

According to a statement sent to 22News from the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation began in 2014. LeeAnn Thompson, 47 of North Chelmsford, was indicted on Friday by a Hampden County Grand Jury on the charges of embezzlement by a public officer, larceny over $250, and use of an official position to secure an unwarranted privilege.

“We allege that this defendant abused her role as a tax collector to steal thousands of dollars from the town of Blandford and its taxpayers, using various schemes to undermine the integrity of local government and the trust placed in her as a public official,” said AG Healey. “We thank the Inspector General’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.” “Working with the Attorney General’s Office, we uncovered evidence that the defendant betrayed Blandford taxpayers and her duty as a public official,” said Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha. “This indictment sends a clear message that those who violate the public trust will be held to account.”

Authorities allege that Thompson took taxpayer cash payments without depositing them into the town bank account, and would cover up the thefts by using other taxpayer monies to pay off the stolen funds.

Further investigation revealed that Thompson allegedly took cash payments, used escrow checks to pay off stolen funds, gave credit to taxpayers without having money to back up the credit, and took overpayments from town taxpayers without applying monies to their taxes.

