Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs

Ford Recall Expansion

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant. President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S.

The company made the announcements Tuesday at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.

Among the new vehicles it will make are a fully electric small SUV with 300 miles of range.

Ford also plans a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.

