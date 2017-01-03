Family escaped house fire in Hampden

Monson, East Longmeadow, Wilbraham and Somers, CT were assisting

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
hampden-fire

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A family safely escaped their burning home in Hampden, Tuesday afternoon.

Hampden Police Dispatcher Bob Lauer told 22News the house on Stony Hill Road was “fully engulfed in flames,” and the family was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

He said Hampden was receiving assistance from fire departments in Monson, Wilbraham, East Longmeadow and Somers, CT. No one was hurt.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and on WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

