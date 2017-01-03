Falling dresser traps toddler

(KSL) Being the mother of twin boys, Kayli Shoff has her hands full with the terrible two’s times two, but she never imagined her boys, Brock and Bowdy, would have had such a close call last week after trying to climb onto the drawers of the dresser in their bedroom.

“I usually hear everything,” said Shoff. “I didn’t hear a cry; didn’t hear a big thud.”

The video monitor shows the twin brothers last Thursday morning trying to climb on the drawers of the dresser when suddenly it toppled over and trapped Brock.

“We woke up and looked at the camera to see if they were still sleeping and saw it was down, but they were playing around, so we didn’t know if it had landed on them,” Shoff said.

