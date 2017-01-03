Emaciated puppy found dead on walking trail in Connecticut

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the public’s help finding whoever left an emaciated puppy for dead in a park near a Wolcott reservoir.

The body of the puppy was found Friday, stuffed inside a black leather ottoman with blankets and covered by a plastic garbage bag. A man who said he was looking for fishing lures in the reservoir found the body and called police.

“It’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong what they did, and this person needs to be held accountable,” said Wolcott Animal Control Officer Roslyn Nenninger.

The hope is that, as kids go back to school, someone will talk about a puppy that’s no longer part of a family.

“Listen to your children, listen to your peers, listen to your people around you,” said Nenninger. “Somebody knows something and somebody’s going to say something.”

The puppy is a male pit bull with a red nose, about 4 months old. It appeared to be starved and dehydrated. Investigators hope to get the results of a necropsy soon. That should tell them if the puppy was alive when it was left in the park.

The puppy did not have a microchip or any identification tags. Police say they are examining evidence, including sending a cigarette butt found at the scene for DNA testing. Animal abuse is a felony in Connecticut, punishable with fines and prison time.

A town resident who wishes to remain anonymous is offering a $300 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who is responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wolcott police at 203-879-7626.