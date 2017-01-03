Dr. Phil – “‘My reality TV star ex thinks he’s God’s gift to women'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Jessica says she was instantly attracted to Jason, known as “Tank D.,” one of the stars of CMT’s hit show Redneck Island, and they started dating.

But now, Jessica claims the man she loved for over 18 months is an arrogant, self-centered narcissist who cares more about partying and verbally trashing her than their 6-month-old baby son.

Jessica says she believes this reality show “celebrity” is not only a deadbeat dad but an abusive, manipulating narcissist who is acting inappropriately with his female fans and firmly believes he cheated on her with Katie, a co-star from Redneck Island.

Jason says Jessica knew he was wild from the start and failed to tame his bad boy ways. He admits he’s called Jessica names but adamantly denies he’s ever been physically abusive toward her.

Jason says Jessica needs to stop using their son as a manipulative tool, because they are not together.

Jason 100 percent denies cheating with Katie on season 5 of Redneck Island, but Katie says otherwise — and in a shocking revelation, Katie reveals the full truth to Jessica.

Will Jason continue to deny the affair or finally admit to cheating?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Jessica met Jason—known as "Tank D" on CMT’s hit show Redneck Island—and tried to tame his bad boy ways. #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/1cjVkPp5xw — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) January 3, 2017