Donations for Holyoke fire victims still needed

At least 50 people homeless

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At least four people who lived next door to the apartment building that caught fire Sunday on North East Street are homeless, in addition to the 25 families forced from their homes during the fire.

A wall of bricks collapsed onto the neighboring home during the partial demolition of the apartment at 106 North East Street.

Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond told 22News the residents of the home were told to get out before demolition crews began knocking down walls after the fire next door.

The Kelly School on West Street was turned into a temporary shelter and donation center Sunday. The school is no longer accepting donations since class is back in session Tuesday.

Anyone wishing to donate items to the fire victims can still bring toiletries, money and other items to the Salvation Army located at 271 Appleton Street.

The fire has killed three people and left around 50 people homeless. Candles for the three victims remain lit outside the apartment building.

