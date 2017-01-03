Detour in place on Route 202 in Holyoke after crash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash Holyoke will force drivers to take a detour around Route 202 Tuesday morning.

Holyoke Police Sgt. John Sevigne told 22News a call for an accident on Route 202 came in around 1:15 a.m. He said a car had crashed into a pole near Apremont Highway.

No injuries have been reported but crews have been working to clear the area ever since the crash.

Sevigne said as of 3:30 a.m. that it could take crews at least a few more hours to finish and drivers will be detoured down Apremont Highway..