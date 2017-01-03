Deerfield Planning Board to discuss proposed medical marijuana dispensary

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed medical marijuana dispensary is one of the topics of concern at the Deerfield Planning Board meeting. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall on Conway Street.

The dispensary would be built at 4 Greenfield Road, across the street from the Irving gas station on Routes 5 & 10, not far from from Yankee Candle. The dispensary would be built by New England Patient Network, which signed an agreement with the town in June allowing the company to grow and sell marijuana for 3 years.

“They’re looking for a site where they can dispense marijuana,” Priscilla Phelps told 22News. “The group that has been working on this has been looking at several different sites, but this is the beginning step.”

Board members will also go over a site plan for a new Cumberland Farms gas station on Elm Street in South Deerfield.