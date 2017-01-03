Data Breach Notification Archive now available online

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs & Business Regulation has made the Data Breach Notification Archive available online.

Before the revised Public Records Law took effect at the start of the year, information within the archive was only available through public records requests.

“The Data Breach Notification Archive is a public record that the public and media have every right to view,” said Consumer Affairs Undersecretary John Chapman in a release sent to 22News. “Making it easily accessible by putting it online is not only in keeping with the guidelines suggested in the new Public Records law, but also with Governor Baker’s commitment to greater transparency throughout the Executive Office.”

The updated law mandated the placement of certain public records online, giving agencies discretion on what to post.

The archive is available on the homepage of its website at Mass.Gov/Consumer