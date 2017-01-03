Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Who Is Josh’s Soup Fairy? Scene

(CW) – Rebecca tries to make amends with Paula in the next episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

About the episode:

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) jumps at the chance to repair her relationship with Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), which includes babysitting Tommy (guest star Steele Stebbins). Meanwhile, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) has a revelation that forces him to re-evaluate things. Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Linda Mendoza (#208).

