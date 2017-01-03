Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh? Scene

(CW) – Rebecca gets a new boss in the next episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
About the episode:
When Darryl (Pete Gardner) sells the law firm, the new boss Nathaniel (guest star Scott Michael Foster) threatens layoffs, which causes everyone to go into panic mode. Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), determined to save everyone’s jobs, goes to extreme measures to prove Nathaniel wrong. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vella Lovell also star. Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#209).
Don’t see the video? Click here to view >>
Connect with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Online:
Visit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/CrazyExGirlfriend
Like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/crazyxgf
Follow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_crazyxgf
Follow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_crazyxgf
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/