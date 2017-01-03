Cocchi officially sheriff of Hampden County Wednesday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nicholas Cocchi will take the oath of office Wednesday and officially become Hampden County’s next sheriff.

The Democrat will succeed Sheriff Michael Ashe who served as Hampden County Sheriff for 42 years. Cocchi defeated Republican John Comerford and Independent candidate James Gill in November’s general election.

“This will be the proudest day of my professional career,” Cocchi said in a release sent to 22News. “I understand the history of all those who have gone before me as Sheriff, for the 355 years that this role in public service has existed, and for the 148 years that the office has been known as that of the Sheriff of Hampden County.”

Ashe said he wants Cocchi to get off to a “running start” and has helped his transition into office.

The ceremony is being held at The Hampden County Correctional Facility in Ludlow and will be private due to the nature of the venue.

Lt. Governor Karen Polito is scheduled to administer the oath of office, while Anthony Cignoli serves as master of ceremonies. Other guests include federal, state, and local officials.

22News will be live-streaming the ceremony on WWLP.com starting at 9:30 a.m.