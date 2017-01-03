CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at 22News Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Anyone wishing to donate blood can make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code 7528. Walk-ins are also welcome, though appointments are preferred.
Donors must bring positive photo ID and will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts and an American Red Cross long-sleeve t-shirt for their donation, while supplies last.
Drivers can input the following address into their GPS or follow the directions below:
WWLP-22News
1 Broadcast Center
Chicopee, Ma. 01020
Directions to WWLP Traveling North
- Take 91N to MA
- Take 91N to Route 391N
- Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
- End of ramp take left
- WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.
Directions to WWLP Traveling South
- Take 91S to 391N
WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.
Directions to WWLP Traveling East
- Take I-90 East to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke
- Take 91S to 391N
WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.
Directions to WWLP Traveling West
- Take I-90 West to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke
- Take 91S to Route 391N
WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.