CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at 22News Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate blood can make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code 7528. Walk-ins are also welcome, though appointments are preferred.

Donors must bring positive photo ID and will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts and an American Red Cross long-sleeve t-shirt for their donation, while supplies last.

Drivers can input the following address into their GPS or follow the directions below:

WWLP-22News

1 Broadcast Center

Chicopee, Ma. 01020

Directions to WWLP Traveling North

Take 91N to MA

Take 91N to Route 391N

Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover

End of ramp take left

WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.

Directions to WWLP Traveling South

Take 91S to 391N

Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover

End of ramp take left

Directions to WWLP Traveling East

Take I-90 East to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke

Take 91S to 391N

Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover

At end of ramp at stop sign, take left

Directions to WWLP Traveling West

Take I-90 West to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke

Take 91S to Route 391N

Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover

At end of ramp at stop sign, take left

