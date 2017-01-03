Blood drive at 22News Wednesday!

One donation can help save up to 3 lives

Blood Drive at WWLP-22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at 22News Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate blood can make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code 7528. Walk-ins are also welcome, though appointments are preferred.

Donors must bring positive photo ID and will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts and an American Red Cross long-sleeve t-shirt for their donation, while supplies last.

Drivers can input the following address into their GPS or follow the directions below:

WWLP-22News
1 Broadcast Center
Chicopee, Ma. 01020

Directions to WWLP Traveling North

  • Take 91N to MA
  • Take 91N to Route 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • End of ramp take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.

Directions to WWLP Traveling South

  • Take 91S to 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • End of ramp take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.

Directions to WWLP Traveling East

  • Take I-90 East to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke
  • Take 91S to 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • At end of ramp at stop sign, take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.

Directions to WWLP Traveling West

  • Take I-90 West to exit 4, Spfld/Holyoke
  • Take 91S to Route 391N
  • Take exit 3, Willimansett/Westover
  • At end of ramp at stop sign, take left
  • WWLP is on your left after underpass. Enter by reception area in front of building.

