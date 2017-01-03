American Red Cross provides support for those involved in Holyoke fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police, firefighters, and first responders were all at the Holyoke fire to help save lives, and the American Red Cross was also there to assist.

The disasters services branch of the American Red Cross is at most fires to help provide assistance in any way they can.

When the apartment fire in Holyoke happened, the American Red Cross was there to support the victims, as well as the first responders.

The fire left dozens of people without a place to call home. The Red Cross helped make sure victims had a place to stay, and provide basic necessities like clothing.

American Red Cross District Manager Ana Parelli told 22News, “Oftentimes, people are left with absolutely nothing, we also help support the first responders as they fight these fires, as they deal with this, with water and support.”

Parelli also noted that the people assisting in these emergency situations are made up entirely of volunteers, and they respond to calls at all hours of the night.

The American Red Cross also has case managers who will follow up with victims after the fire to help make sure they are getting back on their feet, and to give them the support that they need.

