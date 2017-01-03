Agawam Police Officer charged in connection with stealing more than $10,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Nardi was responsible for managing the finances as treasurer for the Agawam’s Police Patrolman’s Association as an Agawam Police Officer from 2011 through May 2016. He has been indicted in connection with allegedly stealing more that $10,000 from the Agawam Police Patrolman’s Association.

According to a statement sent to 22News from the Attorney General’s Office, Gary Nardi, 45, of Ludlow, was indicted on Friday by a Hampden County Grand Jury on the charges of larceny over $250 (3 counts).

“We allege that this police officer abused his position as union treasurer by stealing funds in order to pay his personal bills,” said AG Healey. “We will prosecute those who abuse their position of trust for personal profit.”

The AG’s Office began an investigation in May 2016. Since then, Nardi has been on paid administrative leave by the police department.

Authorities allege that Nardi stole more than $10,000 from the union through three different schemes. In the first, he allegedly took cash from the union by withdrawing funds from the ATM without authorization. In a second scheme, Nardi allegedly paid his own bills using money from the union without authorization. Authorities further allege that Nardi wrote checks to himself from the union’s bank account without authorization.