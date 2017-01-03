200 House and Senate members to take oath Wednesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The State House looks pretty empty right now, but the House Chamber will be filled with people Wednesday morning to watch the 200 House and Senate members take the oath of office.

Governor Charlie Baker will be presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.

The western Massachusetts delegation will see two new members. Springfield City Councilor Bud Williams and Solomon Goldstein-Rose of Amherst will both be sworn into the House of Representatives. This marks the official start of the new two-year legislative session.

Medford state Representative Paul Donato has seen many lawmakers come and go during his 18 years in the House. He offered some words of advice for the new members of the house and senate ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony.

“Listen and learn because within the next few months you get acclimated very quickly. (Does this job ever get old for you?) No! I enjoy every minute of what I’m doing,” said Donato.

Hampden County Sheriff-elect Nick Cocchi will also take the oath of office Wednesday morning in Ludlow and 22News will be there.