“$1,000 a Week for Life” lottery ticket prize winner

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old man from Barre won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000 a Week for Life” instant game; he is the ninth person to win.

According to the State Lottery, Zachary Pearson of Barre chose the payments of $1,000 every week for the rest of his life. There is a minimum 20-year guarantee on the prize. He plans on using his winnings to fund his college tuition and buy a car.

Pearson received lottery tickets for Christmas and used the winnings from those to buy additional tickets, which included his grand prize ticket. He bought his winning ticket at Market Place on the Common, 6 Moulton Street in Barre, according to the State Lottery. The store will get a $10,400 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There is one $1,000 a Week for Life grand prize left in this $2 instant game.