(NBC News) Weather is impacting travel plans for thousands hitting the roads and airways across the United States after a long holiday weekend.

Overnight severe storms moving through Texas brought damaging winds, hail and even a tornado.

In the Northwest many are digging out of feet of snow, with more than seven inches falling overnight in North Dakota.

That same system brought a wintry mix to Seattle, a first snow for the city on New Year’s Eve in nearly half a century.

Copyright NBC News 2017