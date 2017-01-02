Two major fentanyl cases out of one Massachusetts city

Baby exposed to deadly drug; police make a seperate fentanyl bust

Juliana-Mazza By Published: Updated:
methuen-drug-bust

METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Methuen Police said a 10-month-old baby is lucky to be alive after she ingested fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Police Lt. Michael Pappalardo said even trace amounts could prove to be deadly on someone that small; “It is heart breaking to say the least. It is a 10-month-old baby. It is very difficult to deal with a young child who has become a victim.”

In a separate case just days later in the same city, Methuen police made a fentanyl bust on Monday. A New York man was arrested, and found with 15 kilos of fentanyl worth about $1.2-million.

There was a similar bust in Connecticut, where $1.5-million worth of fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop in Derby. The DEA had said after that bust, it believes the fentanyl comes from Mexican Cartels.

“The Cartels actually obtain their fentanyl from China, and sometimes they’ll actually obtain the precursor chemicals to make the fentanyl themselves,” said DEA Agent Michael Ferguson.

Experts say fentanyl is even deadlier than heroin. Click Here to learn more about this drug and it’s risks.

