Trump says he’ll reveal new hacking info soon

(CNN) – President-elect Donald Trump is back at work with his transition team, but on twitter, he’s still appear to be fighting last year’s battles over the Presidential campaign. He’s also promising to share new, inside information about hacking during the election.

As Donald Trump rang in the New Year, he continued to cast doubt on u-s intelligence pointing to Russia as the culprit of campaign hacks during the election. “I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else, and I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”

Trump refusing to elaborate about what insider information he has, only promising to reveal more after his meeting later this week with intelligence officials.

Incoming press secretary Sean Spicer, though, tempering expectations about what the President-elect might make public. “He’s going to talk about his conclusions and where he thinks things stand. He’s not going to reveal anything that was privileged or shared with him classified. But one thing that’s missing from this discussion, is that this report that everyone keeps talking about is not final. The current President of the United States hasn’t seen a final report. The intelligence community’s talking about wrapping up later this week.”

Spicer also questioning whether the sanctions, the Trump team previously called “symbolic,” were overblown. The Obama administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shuttered two Russian compounds on Long Island and in Maryland to retaliate against alleged Russian interference in the election.

Spicer said, “The question is, is the response of this administration, the sanctions they put on, proportional with the activities that have happened, and number two, is it a political response to Russia or is it a diplomatic response.”

Candidate Trump certainly acknowledged, and even seemed to egg on Russian hackers during the election, inviting them to break in to Hillary Clinton’s computers.

Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press. Let’s see if that happens. That’ll be next.”

Hacked emails from the democratic national committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta trickled out throughout the campaign. Exposing criticism against Clinton by her own staff, and revealing some of the topics of her paid speeches to Wall Street bankers. Many democrats blame Russian hacking in part for Clinton’s loss.

Donald Trump once again evoking the election, closing out 2016 with this contentious tweet: “Happy new year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!”

Trump hardly turned over a new leaf, starting the new year with new boasts about the November election, tweeting: “Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong, it all came together in the last week and I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270, actually 306. When they canceled fireworks, they knew, and so did I.”