Supernatural – First Blood Extended Trailer

(CW) – Supernatural returns at a new time Thursday, January 26 at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

About Supernatural:

The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as Supernatural enters its eleventh season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They’ve come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.

Last season, Sam struck a dangerous bargain to save his brother from the Mark of Cain. In the process, an unstoppable evil force called The Darkness got released on the world. Now the Winchesters must face the most powerful danger they have ever known, one that even God could not destroy.

