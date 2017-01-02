Street in Ludlow was closed due to house fire

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A dead end street in Ludlow was closed, late Monday afternoon, while firefighters worked to control a house fire.

A Ludlow Fire Dispatcher told 22News the fire was reported to the department around 4:00 p.m. Monday at 94 Lakeview Avenue.

Lakeview Avenue, which is a dead end street, was reopened after firefighters put out the fire and cleared the area. No other streets were impacted.

There still no word yet on how many people were impacted by the fire, or the possible cause.

