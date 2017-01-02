Springfield Police looking for two suspects in Sunday night shooting

Police say one victim was grazed by a bullet

By and Published:
Police lights by night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield said they are searching for two shooting suspects after one person was hurt in the middle of a shootout Sunday night.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News officers were called to Hamburg Street just after 11:00 p.m.and found two people shooting at each other on the street. Police said both suspects escaped in separate cars and that one hit a parked car on the way out.

Keenan said one victim was grazed by a bullet and walked into Baystate Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

No arrests have been made as police continue to search for the suspects.

