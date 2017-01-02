Springfield police arrest 2 after early morning chase, recover drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman were arrested after allegedly trying to avoid police in East Springfield around 2:00 Monday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that officers were driving on a routine patrol in the neighborhood, when they noticed a Nissan Altima driving speeding towards Osborne Terrace. As officers tried to catch up to the car, they said the driver, 28-year-old Sean Thompson of Springfield, shut his headlights off and started cutting down side streets.

Delaney said the officers found the car parked in the driveway of a house on Gladsworth Street with Thompson and his passenger, 39-year-old Terrilee Piepul of East Longmeadow, ducking down in their seats. Officers recovered two bags of heroin from Thompson and 100 suboxone strips, methodone pills and cocaine from Piepul.

Thompson was arrested and is being charged with driving a suspended license and possession of heroin. He also had warrants for burglary.

Piepul was arrested and is being charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone and possession of methodone.

Both Thompson and Piepul are scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday.